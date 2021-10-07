Putin discusses stability, security with Russian Security Council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Russian Security Council permanent members, which focused on the internal security and stability in the country.

"We will discuss the issue of internal stability and security in Russia," Putin said, opening the meeting.

The event took place in an online format. It was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Administration head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative on environment, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.