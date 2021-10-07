Lukashenko, Putin focus on gearing up for EAEU, CIS and Supreme State Council meetings

MINSK, October 7. /TASS/. In a phone conversation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hashed over preparations for the EAEU, CIS summits on October 14-15 in Minsk, as well as a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council in November.

"The heads of states discussed the development of Russian-Belarusian relations, as well as the further implementation of deals in the field of economic integration," the press service of the Belarusian president announced.

The leaders also touched upon readying for the "upcoming summits of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Council of Heads of State of the CIS on October 14-15 in Minsk, as well as a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council in November," the report reads.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that a meeting of the State’s Supreme Council of Russia and Belarus could be held on October 4. Later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this information.

A meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union is planned to be held in December in Almaty, Kazakhstan.