Larov, Armenian top diplomat discuss implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Special attention was focused on the problems of regional stability and security, first of all, on the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," it said.

It was also reported that Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers stressed the necessity of finding solutions to humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The sides stressed the importance of finding solutions to the pressing humanitarian problems, such as, first of all, releasing detainees, sharing mine field maps and preserving cultural heritage sites," it said.