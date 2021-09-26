Putin to meet with United Russia leadership

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet via videoconference with the United Russia party leadership on Monday, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Head Physician of City Clinical Hospital No. 40 Denis Protsenko, Co-chair of the Central Headquarters of the All-Russian People’s Front Elena Shmeleva, and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova.

During the talks, it may be decided which one of the "five" will take parliamentary mandates and will start working in the State Duma. Deputy Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Sergey Perminov explained to TASS, decisions on distributing mandates must be made within five days after the election results are announced. The Central Election Commission of Russia approved the results of the elections to the State Duma at a meeting on September 24.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier, each of the five meeting participants will independently decide their future careers.

Russia held elections to the State Duma on September 17-19. According to the Central Election Commission, United Russia gained 324 seats in parliament, the Communist Party - 57, A Just Russia - For Truth party received 27, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) secured 21, and New People won 13 seats. Meanwhile, Rodina, Party of Growth, and Civic Platform will send one MP to the State Duma each. In addition, the State Duma of the 8th convocation will also include five independent lawmakers.