Putin, Zelensky to meet once agenda is clarified, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine will take place once its agenda is clarified, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday in response to a question as to when Putin would be ready to meet with Zelensky.

"Undoubtedly, the two presidents will meet when they are both ready and an agenda for talks is clear, and once they understand what to talk about. This is when they will meet," Peskov emphasized.

He declined to comment on the Ukrainian president's address to the United Nations General Assembly, in which Zelensky particularly quoted Putin. "We haven't had the opportunity yet to pore over Mr. Zelensky's address word-for-word," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.