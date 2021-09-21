‘Just a discussion club’: Top security official says no reason for Russia to rejoin G7

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. There is no reason so far for Moscow to rejoin the G7, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, adding that the club was 'no longer relevant'.

"Russia only participates in international organizations and clubs that can solve real problems and are based on the principle of equality, where alien standards and rules of conduct are not imposed on anyone," he pointed out.

According to Patrushev, "by suggesting that China and Russia should engage in efforts to resolve security issues in Central Asia, G7 countries have confirmed the fact that the group is nothing but a discussion club." "Notably, discussions there are strictly controlled by Washington," the Russian Security Council secretary specified.