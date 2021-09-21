It is early to talk about changes in ruling bodies of State Duma, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. It is premature to talk about changes in the ruling bodies of the newly-elected State Duma and a new speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I will leave your question unanswered. It is clearly premature," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a corresponding question.

The elections to the 8th State Duma were held in Russia on September 17-19. With 100% of the electoral protocols counted, the United Russia party gained 49.82% of the votes on the party list of candidates to the State Duma, according to the data posted on the website of Russia’s Central Election Commission.

United Russia is followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF, 18.93%), the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR, 7.55%), the A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth party (7.46%) and New People (5.32%). All these five parties cleared the 5% electoral threshold to be elected to the lower house of parliament.