No serious violations recorded in Russian elections — mission

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The observers fielded by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to monitor the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) elections did not record any significant violations that would affect the voting results, head of the CIS observer mission Ilhom Nematov said on Monday.

"Members of our mission were present at the vote tallying and I was informed that the counting was done in line with the law. The observer mission did not identify any serious systemic violations that would affect the result of the vote," he underlined.

Nematov stressed that the mission was conducting the observation based on the principles of openness, transparency, neutrality, impartiality, adherence to Russian and international laws as well as non-interference in domestic affairs and the electoral process.