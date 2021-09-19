Over 8,500 ballots declared invalid in 17 Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Over 8,500 ballots in Russia's parliamentary elections have been declared invalid in 17 regions of the country, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova announced at the CEC information center on Sunday.

"Cases of invalid ballots were recorded in 17 Russian regions as of 05:30 pm Moscow time. A total of 8,539 ballots were declared invalid at 54 polling stations," she pointed out.

According to Pamfilova, ballots were invalidated in the Adygea, Bashkortostan, Kalmykia, Mordovia, North Ossetia, Altai, Kamchatka, Stavropol, Bryansk, Ivanovo, Kemerovo, Lenindgrad, Moscow, Samara, Ulyanovsk and Chelyanbisk regions and the city of Moscow.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) are taking place on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters are casting their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.