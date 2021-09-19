Russian envoy says US vows to investigate data on interference in Russian elections

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. White House officials have requested Moscow to provide additional information on US interference in Russian elections and promised to investigate it, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Sunday.

"As for election interference, there indeed are such facts," he said. "As you know, Moscow summoned the [US] ambassador. For my part, I can say that we did not just send a note, I held meetings on the matter at the White House on Friday, where we pointed out to our colleagues that such actions against Russian elections were unacceptable. Besides, our minister counsellor visited the US Department of State on Friday, clarifying our complaints concerning US actions," Antonov noted.

"At least, the Americans, the White House, requested specific data on the matter that they promised to investigate," the Russian envoy added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan on September 10 for a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. According to the ministry, the Russian diplomat provided the US envoy with evidence proving that US tech giants violated Russian laws ahead of the elections, and emphasized that interference in Russia’s domestic affairs was unacceptable.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) are taking place on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters are casting their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.