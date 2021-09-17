Russian cosmonauts at ISS cast their vote for State Duma election

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who are currently at the International Space Station, voted at the Russian State Duma elections, Roscosmos said in a statement Friday.

"Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov took part in the 8th Russian State Duma elections. The Russian ISS crew members cast their ballots on the first day of the election," the statement says.

Dubrov cast his vote through his trustee back on earth — cosmonaut team commander Oleg Kononenko — while Novitsky voted online.

The vote takes place between September 17 and 19 and also includes the election of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.