Putin calls for preserving coordinated work of parliament, cabinet of ministers

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The coordinated work of the parliament and the Russian government should be preserved in the future because the outcome of the actions undertaken by the authorities depends on this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the government and the leadership of the United Russia party.

"I know that United Russia, its functioning delegates, and candidates at the upcoming election are working closely with the relevant ministries, and deputy prime ministers in each area. It is very important for us to maintain this coordinated work between the parliament and the government in the future because the final result depends precisely on the coordinated work of the executive and legislative branches of power," he emphasized.

The head of state added that this is an "extremely important thing" and asked to report on the current progress. "It is important to maintain this coordination of both branches of power in the future. It is necessary to act in a coordinated manner, as a team," he pointed out.

Measures undertaken

Putin reiterated that this year "an entire array of important initiatives having a special significance for the country’s development, the strengthening of the domestic economy and the social sphere" had been planned during the address to the Federal Assembly, the United Russia congress and other major events. "And, ultimately, for bettering the well-being of [Russia’s] citizens," he noted.

The Russian president explained that this also involves the support for families with children, the elderly, bolstering social guarantees for the military and members of law enforcement. New far-reaching programs were announced on relocation from substandard housing and the remodeling of schools, on gas supplies to residential buildings in cities and rural settlements, the head of state reiterated.

The president listed other decisions, among them, new opportunities for regions to develop infrastructure, support for small and mid-sized business and job assistance.

"These are large-scale measures which demand enormous financial resources. Today, I would like to hear information from you on how this work is proceeding along all these key directions," he told the participants of the meeting.

Putin pointed out that many of the solutions were initiated by United Russia following appeals by residents, regular meetings with the public in the regions and those proposals were included in the "essentially people’s program of the party." Some of them are currently being implemented by the government, taking the shape of specific normative documents, plans and programs, while some projects had already been implemented, the president noted.

"This is why I invited United Russia’s representatives today to participate in our meeting, in our conference, to take another look together at how the preparation of those resolutions proposed to be included in the federal budget are progressing, and, of course, how the organization of the control of their future implementation is being planned including with the participation of the party, naturally, its regional divisions, and representatives in legislative bodies at all levels," he concluded.