Russian-Belarusian union programs beneficial for both countries - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The union programs that were agreed by Russia and Belarus will be beneficial for both countries, it is a win-win situation for both, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"In the long run, it will be beneficial for both countries. It is a win-win situation. In other words, it will do good to both. Hence, critics, who are saying that someone is seeking to take over the other one, who is in a subordinate position, are absolutely wrong. The entire criticism is nothing but a manifestation of hostility we have been facing quite often," he said.

"Both Belarus and Russia have quite a lot of ill-wishers," Peskov noted. "Not merely ill-wishers, we have quite a lot of foes and they are not standing idly by."

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the talks between Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, (in Moscow on September 9) were preceded by a long period of discussions and agreement of roadmaps and union programs. "Serious work on these documents has been conducted for several years," he said. "Together we have travelled quite a long way to agree the formats of our integration, cooperation in very important areas, first of all, in the economy.".