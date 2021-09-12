Putin plans to visit Minsk in mid-October - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Belarus in mid-October to attend a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, he has such plans," Peskov said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier on Sunday that they had agreed with Putin to discuss concrete areas of bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the CIS summit preliminarily scheduled to be held in Minsk on October 15.

Putin and Lukashenko held talks in Moscow on September 9. The talks yielded 28 programs of the Union Sate of Russia and Belarus. On the following day, the programs were approved by the two countries’ governments and now they are to be endorsed at a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme Council, which is expected to be held on November 4.