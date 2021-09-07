UAE, Russia to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Dubai in Nov-Dec, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The 10th meeting of the Russian-Emirati intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation is planned to be held in Dubai in late November or early December, 2021, UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber told TASS.

"Regarding the 10th meeting of the Russian-Emirati intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation, relevant departments of the two countries are holding negotiations at this stage. We expect the next meeting to be held in Dubai at the end of November or the beginning of December this year," he said.

The head of the country’s diplomatic mission told TASS earlier that the meeting of the intergovernmental commission might take place in October at the international universal exhibition Expo 2020 in Dubai, which was postponed to the period from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first global exhibition to be held in the Middle East.