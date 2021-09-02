Moscow condemns non-discriminate use of force in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the non-discriminate use of force by the US military in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The final chord of the international coalition’s military presence was another incident resulting in the death of civilians in a strike by a US drone, which caused the collapse of a home and the death of nine people, including six children. We strongly condemn such indiscriminate use of force," she said.

Zakharova described the just-ended mission of the US and NATO in Afghanistan as a failure and disaster.

"The problems of terrorism, drug trafficking, and low living standards of the local population have not been resolved or even deteriorated," she added.

A US drone on August 29 hit a vehicle loaded with explosives in Kabul. Militants from the Islamic State in Khorasan, a wing of the extremist organization Islamic State outlawed in Russia, had planned to use it for a terrorist attack. As a result, two vehicles were destroyed and a home partially damaged.