Russia strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia is seriously worried over the way the situation in Afghanistan is developing and it most strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"We condemn these terrorist attacks in the strongest way. The reports about heavy casualties are very sad news, of course. Regrettably, quite correct were the pessimistic forecasts the chaos in Afghanistan will certainly be used by the terrorist groups and organizations entrenched there, in the first place, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and its derivatives," Peskov said. "This breeds more tensions in Afghanistan. The risk is very great for all. And, of course, this remains a reason for our serious concern."

On August 26, Kabul's airport, which the Western countries are using to evacuate foreign citizens, saw two explosions staged by suicide bombers from the Islamic State. According to the latest report, the blasts killed 103, including 13 US soldiers. US President Joe Biden said the United States would track down those responsible and was already planning strikes against the Islamic State. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), which has seized power in Afghanistan, has condemned the attacks and promised to punish those responsible.