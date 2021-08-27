Kabul explosions death toll rises to 110 — report

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. At least 110 people died in explosions carried out by suicide bombers in the Kabul airport on Thursday, Al Jazeera report says.

Earlier reports indicated 103 deaths, including 13 US servicemen.

According to the report, thousands of people remain at the airport walls, willing to leave Afghanistan.

On August 26, two explosions occurred at the Kabul airport. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) decisively condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to responsibility. According to a Politico report, the first explosion was carried out by a Daesh suicide bomber.