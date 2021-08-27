{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
© EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM

Izvestia: Kabul airport attack may impact efforts to resolve Afghan crisis

Multiple explosions rocked Kabul’s airport, claiming dozens of lives and leaving over 100 people wounded, and among the victims are US troops and members of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia). According to media reports, the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) took responsibility for the bombings. This is the first terrorist attack that occurred in Afghanistan after the change of government. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the Islamic State will try to take advantage of the chaos in Kabul to seize part of the country’s territory. However, according to analysts, it won’t affect the foreign troop withdrawal and evacuations from Afghanistan, which will be completed by August 31.

Read also
All Russians who wished to leave Afghanistan have been evacuated — ambassador

"There were concerns over the past few days that something might happen at the airport. There are all the conditions for terrorist attacks and provocations because a lot of people are gathered at the airport and around it," military expert Yuri Lyamin pointed out. "It was no secret that IS cells were active in Kabul, it was them that carried out the deadliest terrorist attacks there in recent years. The previous authorities failed to do anything about them. The new ones are waging a war to the death against them but they were unable to detect those groups right after taking control of the city," the expert added. According to him, terrorists have access to weapons and explosives and given their desire to conduct the deadliest attacks possible, they could have been expected to do something like this.

Center for Eurasian Studies Director at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Ivan Safranchuk says that any kind of disorder in Kabul will harm the Taliban’s reputation. The reason is that so far, the countries willing to cooperate with the new Afghan authorities are mostly driven by the fact that the Taliban managed to establish some sort of order in the country. According to the expert, local IS cells could indeed have had a hand in the Kabul explosions because they would like the international community to turn away from the Taliban. In that case, the country will plunge into chaos and terrorist networks will have a chance to take some areas under control or offer cooperation with the Kabul authorities, the political analyst explained.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Iran’s ultra conservative turn won’t affect ties with Russia

Iran’s new government started its work on August 26. As expected, ministerial portfolios were divided between members of the conservative wing of the country’s political elite. Experts now expect to see a gradual shift from the policy of former President Hassan Rouhani, a reformer, to a harder line, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Russian, Iranian presidents discuss outlook for resumption of compliance with nuclear deal

According to Nikita Smagin, an Iran-based expert with the Russian International Affairs Council, the cabinet’s makeup is quite in line with new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s reputation as a conservative. "This is a return of the conservative forces," the analyst explained. "Out of the 19 candidates nominated to the government, nine were somehow part of the cabinet under ultraconservative President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. It is what you may call a hawkish team, but more in relation to domestic policy. Another thing to note is that Mohsen Rezaei has been appointed as vice president," Smagin said, adding that Rezaei, a conservative, was Raisi’s main rival in the recent election. "Raisi seeks to unite conservative forces around himself," the expert added.

As for the foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian "is a conservative but a moderate one, who has experience in diplomacy," Smagin specified. "What is important is that he has repeatedly made positive public statements about Russia and its role in the region," he added.

The analyst does not expect a drastic reshuffle at the Iranian Foreign Ministry that will lead to major changes. "There will probably be a gradual shift to a conservative line," Smagin noted.

As far as Russia is concerned, President Raisi’s government will hardly bring serious changes to relations between the two countries. "The approach of Iran’s ruling elite is similar to the one of the previous administration: Russia is an irreplaceable partner in a number of fields. It’s not an ally but an important partner with whom cooperation should definitely continue," the expert emphasized.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: EU might be shooting itself in the foot by restricting Russian gas supplies

A German court’s decision to dismiss a bid to exempt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the European Union's Gas Directive may turn out to be fatal for Europe. Although people in Europe are unlikely to freeze to death, gas prices may hit new highs, particularly if the weather is windless and very cold next winter, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

The EU’s amended Gas Directive bans owners from using more than 50% of a pipeline’s capacity. Ideally, the goal is to provide other suppliers with access to pipelines, but as far as Nord Stream 2 goes, there are no other suppliers but Russia.

Read also
German court refuses to exclude Nord Stream 2 from application of EU Gas Directive

As soon as the news broke that the pipeline’s capacity will be placed under limitations, Europe’s spot gas prices jumped from $500 to $560 per 1,000 cubic meters. Nord Stream 2 is expected to be launched this fall but now, it will only be possible to transport 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas through the pipeline instead of the proposed 55 bln cubic meters. This will hardly suit European consumers and Russia’s gas giant Gazprom.

Nord Stream 2 AG (the pipeline construction’s operator) is currently going through certification procedures as an independent operator, which will allow Gazprom to use 100% of the pipeline’s capacity. However, the process may take up to ten months, Research Director at Vygon Consulting Maria Belova explained. If commercial gas supplies fail to kick off before the end of the year and Gazprom refuses to book additional capacity of gas transit via Ukraine, it will drive Europe’s gas prices further up, the expert forecasted.

According to Executive Director of the Capital Market Department at Univer Capital Artem Tuzov, restrictions on gas supplies through Nord Stream 2 will most likely fade away naturally because of rising gas prices rather than as a result of litigation among lawyers.

 

Vedomosti: Russia’s parliamentary parties focus on socio-economic agenda

The election program of the United Russia party, which was published informally on August 24, is expected to be officially released on August 27. After studying the election promises of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and the A Just Russia party, Vedomosti has come to the conclusion that all of them pledge to ensure people’s wellbeing and protect the country’s borders.

Read also
Russia’s CEC approves order of placement of parties on ballot for State Duma election

There is little demand for party programs among voters, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center noted. As many as 13% of those surveyed said they carefully read through the election programs, whereas 57% have a rough idea of them and 29% aren’t interested in them at all. Few people look into party programs so they actually don’t influence voter choice, leading analyst at the Public Opinion Foundation Grigory Kertman pointed out. "However, they are part of election campaigns that do influence voters, so they contribute to the image of parties," he emphasized.

The parties have come up with similar initiatives in the field of healthcare and education, which is what a large part of their programs is dedicated to because the electorate expects the authorities to guarantee essential benefits for them, President of Center for Political Technologies Boris Makarenko noted.

The supporters of all parliamentary parties, apart from those of the Communist Party, have little interest in domestic policy, political analyst Alexei Makarkin said. For instance, Untied Russia’s voters are more concerned about the social and economic part of its program. The voters of the A Just Russia party and the LDPR feel the same way though they are more inclined to criticize things.

All parliamentary parties have the same approach to foreign policy. The Communist party points to the growing number of NATO bases around Russia and the increasing pressure on the country, while the Liberal Democratic Party suggests bringing all Soviet territories back "through referendums." The CPRF and A Just Russia call for recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. That said, United Russia highlights the need to ensure the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of countries. It also seeks to improve relations with Western countries while protecting national interests "in a tough manner." As for foreign policy, there is a consensus among the parties, Makarkin stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ruble rate may change after Russia’s September parliamentary election

Two factors may influence the exchange rate of the Russian ruble in the near future, including the possibility of the national Central Bank moving to raise the key interest rate at its Board of Directors meeting on September 10, and the US Federal Reserve’s plans to start wrapping up monetary support programs. However, the ruble is unlikely to weaken until Russia’s September parliamentary election, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

"In theory, a rise in the key rate should strengthen the ruble because ruble investments become more attractive," said Assets Manager at BCS World Investment Andrei Rusetsky.

Read also
With one month to go, Russia gears up for September elections

"The odds are high that the Central Bank will raise the key interest rate, which will have a positive impact on the ruble. However, it will prevent it from weakening rather than significantly strengthen the currency," Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Theory at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Alexander Krasilnikov insists.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s move to reduce the stimulus program will gradually strengthen the dollar based on a decline in inflationary expectations in the United States. All other things being equal, it will lead to the weakening of the ruble against the dollar, Krasilnikov noted. More coronavirus outbreaks across the world, new sanctions against Russia and rising inflationary expectations may also negatively affect the ruble. At the same time, the expert does not see a direct link between the upcoming election and the ruble exchange rate.

"Judging by the ruble’s smooth movement in recent months, the market has indeed stabilized ahead of the election," Senior Analyst at Forex Optimum Alexander Rozman noted. According to him, a decline in the oil supply shortages on the global market and the Federal Reserve’s reduction of the stimulus are the two main factors that will impact the ruble until the end of the year.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Russian cyclist Astashov sets world record at Tokyo Paralympics
He will take part in the finals event and will win at least a silver medal
Read more
Russia, Turkey holding consultations on creating TF-X fifth-generation fighter
TF-X is the project for a fifth-generation fighter that the Turkish aerospace company TAI is developing to replace US F-16 aircraft
Read more
Crimea Platform members encroach on Russia’s territorial integrity — diplomat
Maria Zakharova slammed Kiev’s initiative as populism and a "political performance that is removed from reality"
Read more
German court refuses to exclude Nord Stream 2 from application of EU Gas Directive
Earlier, Nord Stream AG, the operator of the project, tried to challenge the decision of the German Federal Network Agency
Read more
Ex-Afghan President Karzai to join 12-member council to rule Afghanistan — TV
Head of the country’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and leader of the Islamic Party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will also join the council
Read more
All defense ministry planes return to Russia after evacuating people from Afghanistan
The Russian defense ministry evacuated more than 500 people at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Maxim Reshetnikov: Nobody says CO2 must be fought against at any cost
Read more
Pentagon confirms explosion at Kabul airport
US forces were dispatched to the airport to ensure the evacuation of citizens of the US and allied states, as well as Afghan refugees
Read more
Crimean Platform revealed West’s false understanding of solidarity on Crimea, Lavrov says
The Minister noted that if the West wanted to engage in real politics instead of a virtual one, they should first and foremost be "guided by reality"
Read more
Neutralizing ability of antibodies after Sputnik V grows with time — study
Antibodies undergo a process of gradual maturing, which improves their ability to block the virus and prevent the infection
Read more
AK-12 assault rifle to become basic weapon for Russian troops in coming years
The AK-12 has been upgraded to get the capability to use round-the-clock sights
Read more
Russia to deploy top-notch stealth anti-hypersonic radar in Sakhalin
Currently, three Rezonans-N all-round surveillance four-module radar stations are on combat alert or have been deployed in the Russian Northern Fleet’s 45th Air Force and Air Defense Army while two more radars are being deployed in the Russian Arctic
Read more
Russia to continue building Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarines
Currently, seven such submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in northwestern Russia
Read more
Pentagon confirms US casualties in Kabul airport explosions
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby pointed out that that there were casualties among US and civilians as a result of "a complex attack"
Read more
Defense Minister Shoigu orders to speed up trials of new firearms for RAF pilots
After examining the weapons and listening to the chief designer’s report on perspectives of commissioning of the new equipment, the Defense Ministry ordered to finalize the trials not in 2023, as was stated during the demonstration, but in 2022
Read more
US sanctions Russian firearms imports, missile-related technology exports to Moscow
The sanctions "include a restriction on the permanent importation of firearms or ammunition manufactured or located in Russia pursuant to new or pending permit applications"
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
Lavrov describes current relations between Russia, EU as deplorable
"Contacts with Brussels have been reduced to a minimum as a result of the EU’s policy aimed at containing Russia," the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized
Read more
China alarmed by US actions, prevents militarization of space together with Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin pointed out that the United States had become "the chief factor causing negative influence on security in space"
Read more
Ukrainian plane hijacked in Kabul — deputy minister
However, Yevgeny Yenin did not report anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get it back
Read more
Nord Stream 2 aims to make a great contribution to Europe's energy security — Kremlin
Nord Stream 2 includes construction of two strings of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Read more
Talks between National Resistance Front and Taliban held in Afghanistan
It was the first time when delegates of the two sides had a direct dialogue, the representative of the norther province of Panjshir said
Read more
Taliban take away security from ex-Afghan president — TV
According to the news reports, on Monday, Taliban members took away Hamid Karzai’s cars and confiscated weapons from his security guards
Read more
Russia not to draw its army into all-against-all conflict in Afghanistan — Putin
Russian leader stressed that Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Russia will not intervene in Taliban's conflict with resistance in Panjshir — Peskov
The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow had no intention of acting as a go-between, either
Read more
Russia expects groundbreaking results from testing nuclear space tug elements in orbit
"Only a nuclear-powered space tug can become a transportation space system to propel large research stations or habitable orbital modules in the solar system and outside it," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin noted
Read more
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Syrian girl receives letter, gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Earlier, the girl sent Putin a drawing and a small letter with her words of gratitude to the Russian head of state
Read more
New explosions in Kabul conducted by US troops to destroy their equipment — Taliban
US Army Major John Rigsby says that the explosions were planned in advance
Read more
Persian Gulf states eager to buy Russia’s cutting-edge Bumerang combat vehicle
The Bumerang combat vehicle features some indisputable advantages over its rivals on the global arms market, Rosoboronexport stressed
Read more
Millions in Ukraine against Kiev's language, freedom of speech policies — Medvedchuk
These days, Viktor Medvedchuk said, a total ban has been imposed on "the cultural heritage that was created by the Ukrainian people, Russian people and many other peoples of the former Soviet Union"
Read more
ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden
US President said that he is "determined" to ensure the implementation of his mission to leave Afghanistan
Read more
Russia’s top brass signs a host of deals on advanced weapons delivery to Russian troops
In particular, the Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract with the Design Bureau of Machine-Building on the delivery of Kinzhal airborne hypersonic missile systems to the troops
Read more
US soldiers die in blasts near Kabul's airport — Al Hadath TV
According to the latest data, at least 13 people were killed
Read more
Death toll in Kabul explosions up to 90
More than 150 people have been wounded
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to evacuate 500 people from Afghanistan
It is Russian citizens as well as citizens of Collective Security Treaty Organization and Ukraine
Read more
Taliban, Northern Alliance agree to refrain from mutual attacks — TV
It is expected that the deal will prevent potential clashes between the supporters of the two organizations in the Panjshir Province which remains the only Afghan region not controlled by the Taliban
Read more
Press review: Moscow’s Afghan clout to resurge and Hungary remains key Russian ally in EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 25th
Read more
Russia signs deals with China, India at Army 2021 arms show
According to Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, agreed contracts worth over $2 billion
Read more
Russian diplomat wonders if US knew about ISIS facility locations after Biden remark
The US President gave the order to prepare strikes on the leaders and objects of ISIS
Read more
Taliban appoints former Guantanamo inmate as Afghanistan's defense minister — Al Jazeera
Adul Qayyum Zakir is one of the Taliban's main field commanders, who performed combat missions and commanded radical militants
Read more
Putin jokes he has to remind Lavrov he is Foreign Minister, not Defense Minister
The Russian President said this at a meeting with representatives of the United Russia party
Read more
Putin to personally attend EEF plenary session on September 3 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reported that Russian President will also hold a traditional meeting on the socio-economic development of the Far East
Read more
Wildberries CEO tops rating of Russia’s richest women — Forbes
According to the magazine, Tatiana Bakalchuk’s fortune has skyrocketed by 1,200% over the year
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician exposes Kiev’s purchasing schemes with Russian gas
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine still recieves 10-14 bln cubic meters of Russian gas per year
Read more
Military-Industrial Company sold 60 cutting edge armored vehicles overseas
VPK-Ural armored vehicle can carry 12 individuals, provides protection against 7.62 mm armor-piercing cartridges and can withstand an attack of an explosive device with the explosive weight up to 6 kg
Read more
Russia, Hungary to reach gas, nuclear energy agreements — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat stressed that negotiations are in progress between relevant companies and projects are underway
Read more
Putin launches construction of six warships for Russian Navy
The Russian leader launched the construction of combat ships at the shipyards located in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Read more
Russia unveils cutting-edge innovation for its latest Orion reconnaissance drones
The new system allows to control several Orion reconnaissance drones at a time
Read more