All Russians who wished to leave Afghanistan have been evacuated — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. All Russian citizens who wished to leave Afghanistan have been evacuated, Russia's ambassador in Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Thursday.

"All those who wished to leave have left. A total of 360 people boarded four charter flights yesterday. They had been unable to leave the country since June, because the direct air link was disrupted for technical reasons," Zhirnov said.

The chief of the Russian diplomatic mission said that some 100 people remaining in Afghanistan "have not expressed a collective wish to be evacuated yet."

"If more people would like to leave, but have been unable to get here on time - I've been told that several people failed to come here for logistic reasons - we will try to help them, too, and to reserve some opportunity," Zhirnov said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. He said he did so to prevent bloodshed. The Western countries have been evacuating their citizens and embassy personnel.