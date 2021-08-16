Russia’s CEC approves order of placement of parties on ballot for State Duma election

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) approved the order of placement of the political parties’ names and emblems on a federal ballot for the State Duma election at a meeting on Monday.

According to the results of the drawing, the first three spots on the ballot are occupied by the Communist Party, the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The fourth spot went to New People, followed by United Russia. The sixth spot is occupied by Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth, while the seventh is taken by Yabloko, followed by the Party of Growth, the Russian Party of Freedom and Justice and the Communists of Russia. The numbers 10 through 14 on the ballot went to the Civic Platform, the Green Alternative, the Homeland and the Party of Pensioners.

"Many parties, of course, attach great importance to the spot they get on the ballot. Although, in our opinion, the results of the vote depend on the work that each party, each candidate conducts both during the period between the elections and during the electoral campaign. And how much this work will resonate in the voters’ hearts," Russian Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova said.

"On our part, we will do everything possible for the result to fully correspond to the expression of will of our citizens so that no one can question its authenticity," she emphasized. The official also addressed the representatives of all the parties asking them to prepare observers more actively so they can be present "at all polling stations."

The 8th State Duma elections are scheduled for September 19. The voting will stretch over three days: September 17, 18, and 19. Simultaneously, there will be direct elections for the heads of nine Russian regions (in three others, top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.