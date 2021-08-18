Russian, Iranian presidents discuss outlook for resumption of compliance with nuclear deal

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the outlook for the resumption of compliance with the Iranian nuclear deal, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Wednesday.

"The outlook for resuming compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian Nuclear Program was discussed," the statement runs.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of bilateral relations.

Putin congratulated Raisi upon his victory in the recent presidential election and upon taking office.

It was Raisi’s first telephone conversation with Putin since his victory in the Iranian presidential election last June. Raisi was sworn into office on August 5.