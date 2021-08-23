Far East development proposals to be presented to Russian President at EEF

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A range of new proposals on development of the Far Eastern Federal District will be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), press service of the presidential plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Economic District said on Monday.

"The essence of the Eastern Economic Forum is to tell all investors, both domestic and foreign, once again about the best mechanism of business support developed in the Far East and to get the feedback from investors about what can be done even better for development of the economy of Far Eastern Regions. We will submit the whole range of new proposals on Far East development to the President for consideration," the press service said, citing Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary Yuri Trutnev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the forum, Trutnev noted. Heads of other states will attend EEF. "Several thousand guests from different countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, representatives of Russian and international majors will arrive. Representatives of more than 60 countries presented applications for the Forum," the official added.

EEF will be held in Vladivostok from September 2 to 4 in online and offline formats. The key event will be the plenary session on September 3 with participation of leaders of Asia-Pacific economies.