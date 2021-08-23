No acute water shortage in Crimea — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The acute water shortage in Crimea was managed to be mitigated on account of earlier taken measures, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We drilled extra wells during a short period of time, found extra water and eliminated the strong water shortage. The second point is that we continue looking for extra sources, where else water can be taken," Khusnullin said.

Fresh water was found on the bottom of the Sea of Azov, the official said. Its quality is tested now and results will be known by the end of August - early September, he noted.

In 2014, Ukraine unilaterally shut water flowing over the North Crimean canal, which covered up to 90% of peninsula’s needs. Residents and companies of the region receive water from local sources.