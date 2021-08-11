Moldovan president vows there won’t be Transnistria blockade — Russian official

CHISINAU, August 11. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has pledged that there won’t be a Transnistria blockade which Tiraspol authorities warned about, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak told TASS after talks with Sandu in Chisinau.

"The Moldovan president assured me that there won’t be a blockade. They are doing everything possible so that it does not emerge on September 1 when certain restrictions come into effect. Coming from the premise that Moldovan citizens live in Transnistria," he said.

Kozak also stressed that the Transnistrian settlement is a domestic affair of Moldova. "Russia is ready to provide help so that you [Moldova and Transnistria] reach an agreement, nothing more. Just as it was before. We are not ready to put forward any of our own settlement conditions, it is not up to us, it is your domestic affair," he concluded.

On Wednesday, Kozak had talks with Sandu which also featured Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vladimir Kulminski, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu and Interior Minister Ana Revenco.

Earlier, Tiraspol claimed that Moldova and Ukraine are drafting restrictions for car owners of the unrecognized republic when they travel abroad. Transnistria also pointed out that the settlement talks are stalling, while Chisinau is not honoring the agreements it has signed.