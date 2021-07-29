Russia, Islamic countries successfully interacting in diverse formats — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia and countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are bound by long-standing friendship, and the joint efforts for maintaining international security and successful interaction in various formats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his greetings to participants in the 12th international economic summit, Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit2021 on Thursday.

"Russia’s relations with the member states of the OIC are based on the traditions of long-standing friendship and partnership, inter-religious and inter-civilizational dialogue, the joint efforts for maintaining regional and international security with the invariable commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter," Russia’s top diplomat said in his greetings posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"That is why it is legitimate that we are interacting closely and successfully in very diverse formats. Your encounter is also set to make its contribution to building ties of cooperation," Lavrov said.

The summit is an important platform for practical interaction between Russia and Islamic countries, he pointed out.

"It is annually attended by hundreds of representatives of official, business, scientific and expert circles from more than 70 states. It is good that Russian regions are actively joining the conference’s work," Lavrov said.

"I am confident that the summit will be held in a business-like manner while the implementation of its intensive program will enable the participants to strengthen the potential of cooperation, establish useful contacts and work out new joint initiatives," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

The 12th international economic summit, Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit2021, is running in Kazan in the Volga area on July 28-30. The summit has brought together representatives of 48 countries and 25 Russian regions. The summit aims to develop cooperation and maintain a dialogue between Russia and member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the economic, political, and cultural spheres.