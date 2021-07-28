Russia, US discuss creation of working groups on strategic stability — senior diplomat

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and the United States discussed the possibility of creating working groups during the consultations on strategic stability in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The issue of working groups sounded. The key idea of our approach is that the topics of working groups derive from the task that we want to solve," Ryabkov said.

According to the senior diplomat, the creation of working groups is not an issue for today. "Now we don’t have mutual understanding with the Americans on this issue, but this is a purely passing moment, and a current one, it should not be dramatized at all, " the deputy minister added.

"What working groups could be and what could be their agenda is an important issue," Ryabkov noted. "Some time later, I think we will iron this out on a reasonable and mutually acceptable basis for Moscow and Washington."

This year’s first face-to-face round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability was held in Geneva on Wednesday. The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.