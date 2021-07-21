No need for Russia to take extra measures over Pegasus spyware scandal, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow does not need to take additional security measures over the scandal surrounding the Pegasus spyware, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Security measures are taken regularly, so there is no need for additional measures," he emphasized.

"In general, the head of state, the Cabinet, the Presidential Executive Office and other government agencies use a special communication system - government communication - which is reliably protected," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Tuesday, the Le Monde daily reported that one of the phone numbers of French President Emmanuel Macron was on the list of Moroccan intelligence agencies to conduct surveillance using Pegasus. According to the paper, the telephone numbers of former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 cabinet members had been added to the list for potential wiretapping by the Moroccan intelligence agencies.

On July 18, Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, and 17 media outlets around the world published an investigation stating that a number of countries could spy on at least 50,000 people across the globe using the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli NSO Group. The right to use it is given exclusively to states and government agencies with a special permit by Israel’s authorities, which must be issued in each individual case.

The NSO Group said that the app is used to combat crime and terrorism, and branded the information from the investigation as slander that government agencies collect data about journalists, politicians and human rights activists with its help. Later on, the app’s developers admitted the possibility of abuse by some of the NSO Group’s clients.