11 civilians wounded in shelling in Syria’s Hama governorate-Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Eleven civilians were wounded in shelling by militants in Syria’s Hama governorate, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Militants fired 24 shells. As a result of shelling, eleven civilians, including a child, were wounded," he said, adding that the shelling attack was staged on Monday evening from the Idlib de-escalation zone. Coming under shelling were the settlements of Jurin, Ahsam, Nawr Shakhta, and al-Barqi in the Hama governorate.

Apart from that, according to the Russian reconciliation center, Turkey-controlled armed groups shelled the humanitarian corridor and the Abu Zeidin checkpoint near the city of al-Bab in the Aleppo governorate.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.