Moscow, Baku planning to organize coronavirus vaccines production in Azerbaijan — Putin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan are closely cooperating in combating the coronavirus pandemic and are planning to launch production of coronavirus vaccines in Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

"We are closely cooperating in combating the coronavirus infections," he said, adding that more than 100,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccines were supplied to Azerbaijan.

"We are working on the organization of [vaccine] production in Azerbaijan," he noted.