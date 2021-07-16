Russia motivated to promote constructive agenda in Eurasia, says Lavrov

TASHKENT, July 16. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in a constructive agenda in Eurasia, and wants to rise above the geopolitical schemes by teaming up to achieve the most favorable conditions for development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an international conference on Central and Southern Asia Friday.

"We believe it is necessary to rise above geopolitical schemes and work together to create the most favorable conditions for the development of historically established economic ties, using modern technologies in the interests of forming a common Eurasian space, based on equality, mutual respect and the pursuit of balancing interests," the diplomat stated. "Russia is interested in advancing precisely this constructive agenda."

The diplomacy chief expressed his certainty that "building mutually beneficial ties between Central and Southern Asia and their neighbors in the investment, infrastructure, and humanitarian spheres as well as other areas will undoubtedly contribute to the deepening of the unification processes in Eurasia in a broader political context".