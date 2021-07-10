Russia’s CEC chairwoman refutes rumors election to State Duma may be postponed

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. No discussions are underway that the election to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament), scheduled for September 2021, may be postponed to a later date, as the election process is already in full swing, Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova told TASS on Saturday.

"There have been no discussions about a possible postponement of the election. The election has been scheduled and the electoral process has been launched. Both the Central Election Commission and our colleagues in regions are working with full commitment, precisely proceeding from the fact that the elections will be held in accordance with the presidential decree and voting will take place on September 17, 18 and 19. There is no doubt that the elections will be held on time, in accordance with the presidential decree," Pamfilova said.

The Yekaterinburg-based online news agency Ura.ru reported earlier that the Russian authorities were allegedly discussing the idea of putting off the Duma election from September to the end of 2021 or to the next spring amid the spread of coronavirus infection and restrictions in the regions, which do not help the ratings of the United Russia party.

On June 17, Putin signed a decree to call the elections of the 8th State Duma on the annual voting day, September 19, 2021. The voting will be extended over three days - September 17, 18, and 19. Alongside the State Duma election, there will be direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in three others the top executive officials will be elected by the local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.