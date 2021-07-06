Lavrov, ASEAN secretary general discuss prospects for closer contacts with EAEU, SCO

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Prospects for closer cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as bilateral relations, were the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with ASEAN Secretary-General Lom Jock Hoi, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after Lavrov’s visit to Jakarta.

"The sides discussed with the association’s secretariat issues of the Russian-ASEAN relations, which are marking the 30th anniversary this year. Special attention was focused on closer practical cooperation in the spheres of economy, science and technologies, and emergency response. They also discussed prospects for the expansion contacts between ASEAN, EUEU, and SCO," the ministry said.

The Russian top diplomat also awarded the ASEAN secretary-general with the Russian foreign ministry’s lapel badge "For Contribution to International Cooperation."