US policy of pressure on Russia will be continued, Russian ambassador believes

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Washington will continue the policy of pressure on Russia, especially in the human rights issue, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Solovyev Live on Saturday.

"It is obvious to me <...> that the policy of pressure on us will persist. It is evident to me that the issue of human rights will be one of the central irritants in the Russian-US relations," he said.

"This ship of sanctions was launched far earlier, it sails on its own, since in fact, the [US] Congress [formed] a consensus regarding the toughness towards our country," he said. "When I came back [to Washington after consultations in Moscow], I immediately sent requests <...> to the Congress <...> to meet and talk about how we should live in the future. Of course, I would prefer to restore inter-parliamentary ties."

"But I got a ‘no’ or impolite silence, or no response at all," the diplomat said.

Antonov recalled that the current US administration had reiterated that the policy of sanctions against Russia will persist.

"Along with this, our colleagues [in Washington] have taken upon themselves the right to determine where we are right and where we are wrong. They took upon themselves the right to be the judge and the executor <...> in this illusory trial against Russia. Some gaps have been left and in these gaps we do try to find something positive and, based on this, try to move forward, try to develop these positive aspects that obviously make us closer to the Americans," the ambassador concluded.