Putin discusses digitization of public administration, security with Security Council

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a routine meeting of the permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the role of cyber technologies in the field of public administration and national security.

"Lately, we have been talking and doing a great deal in terms of digitization of the whole economy and of our life in general. Today we will discuss the role of this aspect of our cooperation for public administration and for maintaining Russia's national security," Putin said.

He stressed that questions concerning the nation's defenses and internal security were among the items on the agenda. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who oversees the digitization program, made a report.

Taking part in the Security Council's meeting were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, the Security Council's Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov and special presidential representative for nature conservation, ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.