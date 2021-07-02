Serbian leader, Russian intel chief highlight importance of teaming up to fight terrorism

BELGRADE, July 2. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin have noted the importance of cooperation between the two nations’ intelligence agencies in the fight against international terrorism, the Serbian leader’s press service reported on Friday following their meeting held in Belgrade.

"Today, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic received Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin, with whom he discussed the regional and global security situation as well as Serbian-Russian relations and cooperation in various fields. The interlocutors noted the importance of cooperation between the Security Information Agency (BIA) and SVR in the fight against international terrorism as well as their activities in the intelligence and security spheres in order to successfully tackle various challenges," the report said.

It noted that the meeting was also attended by the head of Serbia’s Security Information Agency Bratislav Gasic.