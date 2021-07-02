No preparations for Putin-Zelensky meeting underway — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. No preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Speaking to journalists, the spokesman noted that Zelensky’s remarks on the difference of the two peoples "do not fit into the process of preparation of the meeting".

"Even if we detach ourselves from such unfortunate remarks, there is are no substantial preparations underway, and no steps are made in this regard," Peskov said.

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that he does not consider the Ukrainian people unfriendly. He underscored that he considers Russians and Ukrainians a single people.

Zelensky disagreed with this position and refused to recognize Russians and Ukrainians as a single people, claiming that, otherwise, "there would have been yellow and blue flag waving [over the Kremlin]. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader stated his readiness to meet with his Russian counterpart.