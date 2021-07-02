No progress on UN Security Council summit so far, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. There has been no progress so far regarding the proposal to hold a summit of UN Security Council permanent members, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There has been no progress here," he said when asked about the idea to hold a UN Security Council summit.

There is no understanding either over the possible address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the UN General Assembly this year, Peskov said. According to the spokesman, the format of the assembly is unclear at this point. "There is still time, and most importantly, the situation with the pandemic often develops unpredictably, so we will decide this, when the time comes," he stressed.

While addressing the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The initiative was supported by the remaining four permanent members - the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on April 21, 2021, Putin said the leaders of the United Nations Security Council permanent member states could hold an in-person meeting when the coronavirus situation allows.