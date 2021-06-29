Russian senator urges productive cooperation in the Council of Europe

MOSCOW, June 30./TASS/. Russia is interested in constructive cooperation within the framework of the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting with a delegation of PACE co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by the Russian Federation.

"Russia is interested in its membership in the Council of Europe and work in PACE. We have examples of constructive and professional cooperation that should be expanded and strengthened further," he said.

At the same time, the senator noted that the current situation in the Council of Europe triggers increasing concerns. "We have repeatedly stated and we would like to once again emphasize that the possibility for Russia to work efficiently in PACE is our legitimate right. We have not taken and are not going to take any new obligations in this regard. We go on the premise that Russia has honored all obligations assumed when it joined the Council of Europe," Kosachev said.