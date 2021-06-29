Belarus, Russia must join forces to counter new threats — Security Council Secretary

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia must join efforts to combat both traditional and new challenges and threat, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said during the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday.

"There are traditional threats and challenges. They have not gone anywhere. For example, terrorism and extremism," Patrushev said. "There are also new threats that must be talked about. Such as cybersecurity."

He added that, regrettably, many fail to understand that "no country can deal cope with this threat alone."

"We must join our efforts. We will develop and explain this topic. I hope that our consultations will be rather successful and useful, as usual," Patrushev said.

The official noted that the consultations between the two Security Councils take place regularly.

"This time, they are planned as well, not some kind of emergency. We will discuss hybrid wars, regional and international security and the situation emerging around our countries," Patrushev said.