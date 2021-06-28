No decisions to refund business interruption on non-working days taken, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. No decisions have been taken to refund business interruption from the budget in case of lockdown or unplanned non-working days related to the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for the protection of entrepreneurs’ rights Boris Titov pitched the idea earlier.

"No decisions have been made on that," he said.

Regarding the measures to tackle the coronavirus spread, including the declaration of non-working days and lockdown, the country sticks to implementation of emergency powers of heads of Russian constituent entities, "as the dynamics is mixed in various regions," Peskov said. "It is more efficient to make a decision in each specific region," he explained.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic has worsened the state of small and medium businesses, though the state offered a helping hand in time," Presidential Spokesman said mentioning the support measures taken previously.

"Currently small and medium enterprises operate virtually everywhere freely. There are problems, of course, due to the pandemic, but nevertheless we see no lockdowns," he noted.