US spearheaded overt intervention in church affairs - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The United States is at the forefront of state interference in church affairs, "openly seeking to drive a wedge into the Orthodox world", Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article published in Kommersant and Russia in Global Affairs on Monday.

According to Lavrov, "apart from encroaching on international law, the ‘rules’ concept also manifests itself in attempts to encroach on the very human nature".

"In a number of Western countries, students learn at school that Jesus Christ was bisexual. Attempts by reasonable politicians to shield the younger generation from aggressive LGBT propaganda are met with bellicose protests from the ‘enlightened Europe’," he believes.

"All world religions, the genetic code of the planet’s key civilizations, are under attack. The United States is at the forefront of state interference in church affairs, openly seeking to drive a wedge into the Orthodox world, whose values are viewed as a powerful spiritual obstacle for the liberal concept of boundless permissiveness," Lavrov said.