‘Excessive’ Western representation in UN must be eliminated - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Eliminating the "excessive representation of the West in the UN’s main body" and strengthening the bloc of representatives from the countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America is one of the goals of democratizing international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article published in Kommersant and Russia in Global Affairs on Monday.

"Efforts to bring more democracy to international relations and affirm a polycentric world order include reforming the UN Security Council by strengthening it with Asian, African and Latin American countries, and ending the anomaly with the excessive representation of the West in the UN’s main body," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the Group of Twenty (G20) is a natural platform for the development of generally acceptable agreements, which "brings together the leading economies, young and old, including the G7, as well as the BRICS and its like-minded countries". "Russia’s initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership by coordinating the efforts of countries and organizations across the continent holds powerful consolidating potential. Seeking to facilitate an honest conversation on the key global stability matters, President Vladimir Putin suggested convening a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that have special responsibility for maintaining international peace and stability on the planet," he wrote.

The minister also analyzed "the prospects for further doing business in the international arena", saying "there is no doubt that leaders will always play an important role, but they have to reaffirm their authority, offer new ideas and lead by conviction, not ultimatums".