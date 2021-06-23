Any global rules of the game to be developed under UN auspices — Putin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Any new ‘rules of the game’ at the international stage must be developed under UN auspices to avoid chaos and unpredictability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in the video address to participants of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"Any new rules should be formulated under the auspices of the UN. All other avenues will lead to chaos and unpredictability," the Russian leader said.

The scale and the global nature of existing challenges in the security sphere require that all states join their efforts, Putin said. This collective work "must be based on international law and the UN Charter goals and principles," he noted.

"Since its inception, the UN has been and remains the foundation of the international relations system. The main objective of this authoritative and internationally recognized organization is to prevent a global conflict, a new world war," the President added.