Russian security chief, SCO counterparts discuss regional security with Tajikistan’s head

DUSHANBE, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed regional security issues with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday in Dushanbe, the Security Council’s press service said.

"In Dushanbe, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Security Council Secretaries of other SCO member-states. They discussed regional security issues in the SCO," the statement said.

Patrushev arrived in Dushanbe on a two-day visit on Tuesday to take part in the 16th annual meeting of SCO security chiefs.

The declaration on establishing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was signed in Shanghai in June 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan became the SCO’s full-fledged members.

Four countries (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia) enjoy the status of observers. Another six countries are the SCO dialogue partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. In 2020, Tajikistan took over the SCO chairmanship from Russia.