Russia, Syria to ink economic agreement at commission’s meeting

DAMASCUS, June 22. /TASS/. The agreement between Russia and Syria in the sphere of trade and economic relations will be signed at the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The agreement is to be signed at the 13th session of the intergovernmental commission. The agreement will be of the long-term strategic nature and cover all spheres of our trade and economic interaction. In the first instance, this is interaction in the field of industry and energy related to restoration of the critical infrastructure in Syria," the official said.

The agreement will also govern issues of interaction down the line of ministries of the two countries, Borisov noted. "We found mutual understanding on almost all challenging issues. The readiness degree of this agreement is very high," he added.

The commission’s meeting will be held in Syria. The timeframe will be fixed later.