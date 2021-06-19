United Russia should win election honestly, convincingly - Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The United Russia party should win the election honestly and confidently, since it should be worthy of people’s trust, United Russia Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the party congress on Saturday.

"As for our party, it can win and must win convincingly and honestly, and no other way. But it is not the goal of United Russia. United Russia’s goal is to make people’s lives better, not just to win votes. Remember that," he said.