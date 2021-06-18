Human rights ombudswoman to send to Lavrov list of Russians jailed in US for possible swap

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova plans to send a list of the Russian nationals convicted in the United States to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for their potential exchange, she told reporters on Friday.

"The possibility of an exchange was announced today. We are going to write a letter to Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov attaching a list of those citizens with whom we have constantly worked in recent years concerning their plight in the US. They are [Konstantin] Yaroshenko, [Viktor] Bout and some others," she said.

On Wednesday, the Russia-US summit was held in Geneva, Switzerland, with the two presidents focusing on pressing bilateral issues. After the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and the United States can find certain compromises concerning the Russians convicted in the United States and the Americans serving sentences in Russia. Putin pointed out that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State would work on that.