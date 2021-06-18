Kremlin slams allegations that Russia’s fight against pandemic is a failure

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The fight against the pandemic in Russia is not a failure, the incidence in various countries has different amplitudes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is utter nonsense," he said commenting on allegations that the fight against COVID-19 at the state level was a failure and that Russia was among the countries with the highest numbers of infections.

"I do not know, who said that, but they are clueless, to say the least," Peskov noted, adding that everyone should remember the insidious nature of the disease. "All countries are faced with a different amplitude of the waves of this infection," he stressed.

Peskov did admit though that Russia is lagging behind other countries "in terms of vaccination rates". "We haven’t achieved a lot here, but not because we are lacking in something. We have more than enough of everything, everything has been provided, and all the infrastructure was created several months ago," he said.

He also agreed that the promotion of vaccination in Russia "was not as effective as we would like it to be".