Lavrov underscores importance of London’s rejection of provocative rhetoric

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of rejection of ungrounded allegations against Russia by UK officials during his phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the responsibility for the poor condition of relations between Russia and the UK lies entirely with London.

"During the conversation, [the Russian side] noted the unsatisfactory state of the bilateral relations, the responsibility for which lies entirely with London. Russia underscored the importance of rejection of ungrounded allegations, unproven by a single fact, and of provocative rhetoric in the international dialogue, as well as absence of alternatives to London’s return to the track of respectful and equal communication," the Ministry said in its statement.

"The selective nature of contacts, practice by the UK, which implies contacts only on issues that interest London, is unacceptable in the normal diplomatic practice," the Ministry said.